Man lift collapses into sidewalk in downtown Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - City crews responded to an apparent collapse on 1st Street in downtown Duluth on Wednesday.

Initial reports say a man lift collapsed when it fell through the sidewalk.

It happened happened in front of Roscoe’s bar.

Northern News Now has reached out to the City of Duluth for more information.

We will update as more becomes available.

