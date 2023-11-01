Man charged after Iron Range bar fight and stabbing

COLERAINE, MN. (Northern News Now) - Lawrence Daniels has been charged with second-degree assault following an incident at the Locker Room Bar in Coleraine.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies responded to the report of a stabbing around 1:30 Saturday morning. Witnesses said Daniels and another man began to argue at the bar and went outside to fight.

The victim told police it started when Daniels told him to leave the bar, but he refused. Daniels then allegedly hit the man several times and then stabbed him in the face.

The victim was taken to the hospital and was treated for his injuries. Deputies later arrested Daniels at his home in Coleraine.

Court documents say Daniels has been charged with several felonies in the past and has violated probation twice. He is currently in the Itasca County Jail and his next court date is November 29.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.