Hateful rants interrupt Duluth City Council meeting

City Council makes changes to open public comments.
City Council makes changes to open public comments.(Northern News Now)
By Cara Kopp
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Anti-Semitic comments during a city council meeting has councilors prepared to make changes to public comment protocol.

Monday night’s Duluth City Council meeting, during open public comment, was met with three different instances of anonymous callers, spewing anti-Semitic and racist comments.

“They were awful, vial, hate-filled,” said Duluth City Councilor Arik Forsman.

Open public comment at council meetings was introduced during the pandemic, and continued to be used for residents who were not able to make it to meetings.

According to Forsman, there has never been an issue with the public comment system, until Monday.

“This unfortunately shows the downside when somebody doesn’t have to put a face to a name and can say whatever they want hiding behind a camera,” said Forsman.

The individuals who called in during the council meeting signed up to speak using fake names.

Commenters are often given around three minutes to talk, but the callers were quickly cut off by Council President Janet Kennedy, before they reached the minute and a half mark.

“I’ve never seen a situation in my time on the council where somebody who was speaking during the open comment period had to be stopped,” said Forsman.

Now, the council is planning to make changes to their open public comment policies.

“We don’t want to pollute democracy with disgusting, anti-Semitic, racist talk,” said Steve Hunegs, the Executive Director of the Jewish Community Relations Council for Minnesota and the Dakotas

Hunegs says that the comments made Monday night are just one instance of a growing problem across the nation.

According to FBI Director Christopher Wray, who went in front of the Senate Tuesday, statistics show that the Jewish community only represents about 2.4% of the American public, but account for about 60% of all religious-based hate crimes.

“The ADL shows we have an almost 400% increase in anti-Semitic incidents in the United States since October 7th,” said Hunegs.

Moving forward, Forsman says the everyone in the council chambers will do what they can to make sure something like this will never happens again.

“Hate is just not welcome at our city council and our city,” said Forsman.

It’s still unclear what open public comments will look like at council meetings going forward.

However, we’re told a decision will be made sometime before their next meeting.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Iron Range man arrested after stabbing at Coleraine bar
Search underway for 2 missing canoeists on Minong Flowage
Roger Allen Beldo
Babbitt man arrested after allegedly killing his 2 roommates
Tribute for Katelyn Johnson
Teen Hockey player hospitalized after moose vs car crash
Adam Johnson was playing hockey overseas when a freak accident took his life. In light of the...
Hibbing community remembers hometown hero Adam Johnson, who died in ‘freak’ hockey accident

Latest News

MnDOT says the Garfield Avenue and interstate 5-35 portion of the project won't be finished on...
Twin Ports Interchange project delayed over ‘historical finding’
Lawrence Daniels
Man charged after Iron Range bar fight and stabbing
Crews responded to an iPhone crash alert to find a car rolled over and a 5-year-old pinned...
Crash near Whiteface Reservoir claims life of 5-year-old
Deer hunters can participate in the chronic wasting disease surveillance program this fall.
DNR reminds hunters about safety ahead of firearm deer opener