Crash near Whiteface Reservoir claims life of 5-year-old

Crews responded to an iPhone crash alert to find a car rolled over and a 5-year-old pinned...
Crews responded to an iPhone crash alert to find a car rolled over and a 5-year-old pinned underneath.(MGN)
By Jack Wiedner
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - A tragic crash this evening up near Whiteface Reservoir claimed the life of a child.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 4 p.m. in the area of Vermilion Trail and Harris Bay Road.

Crews responded to an iPhone crash alert to find a car rolled over and a five-year-old pinned underneath.

Sadly, efforts to save the child’s life were unsuccessful.

The adult driver and another child were also in the car and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Roads were ice and snow-covered at the time. An investigation is ongoing.

