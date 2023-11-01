Cousins has successful surgery on torn tendon, return time still unknown

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins passes during the first half of an NFL football game...
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Chicago.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) -- Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had surgery Wednesday to repair his torn right Achilles tendon.

The Vikings announced the procedure by Dr. Chris Coetzee at Twin Cities Orthopedics went as planned. They have not revealed a timetable for his return to full strength, but Cousins will miss the remainder of the season and his rehabilitation will certainly stretch well into next year. Cousins was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, when the Vikings acquired quarterback Joshua Dobbs in a trade with Arizona.

Rookie Jaren Hall will start Sunday at Atlanta in place of Cousins, whose first career injury came in the fourth quarter at Green Bay last week. His foot stuck in the grass after he planted it to move up in the pocket in attempt to avoid a sack.

Cousins is currently tied for the NFL lead in touchdown passes (18), second in passing yards (2,331) and third in passer rating (103.8).

