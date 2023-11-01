Cool and dry the next few days

By Tony Nargi
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEDNESDAY: Today will feature fairly calm weather with cloudy skies becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. The high will be 36 with winds out of the SW at 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Tomorrow starts of cool in the teens and 20′s with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures recover into the mid to upper 30′s with a high of 37 in Duluth. Winds will be light out of the W at 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Friday will feature partly cloudy skies and some closer to average temperatures with highs in the upper 30′s and lower 40′s, reaching 41 in Duluth.

WEEKEND: This weekend will see a couple of weak low-pressure systems reach the Northland, with rain/snow showers possible Saturday night into Sunday particularly in Northern Wisconsin. Sunday night into Monday will also see the chance of some snow showers across the Northland.

