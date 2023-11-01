Cool and dry the next few days

WEDNESDAY: Today will feature fairly calm weather with cloudy skies becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. The high will be 36 with winds out of the SW at 10-15 MPH.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

THURSDAY: Tomorrow starts of cool in the teens and 20′s with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures recover into the mid to upper 30′s with a high of 37 in Duluth. Winds will be light out of the W at 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Friday will feature partly cloudy skies and some closer to average temperatures with highs in the upper 30′s and lower 40′s, reaching 41 in Duluth.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

WEEKEND: This weekend will see a couple of weak low-pressure systems reach the Northland, with rain/snow showers possible Saturday night into Sunday particularly in Northern Wisconsin. Sunday night into Monday will also see the chance of some snow showers across the Northland.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.