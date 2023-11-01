City by City: Northome, Northeastern Minnesota, Iron Range

Volunteers recently came together to build a new playground in Northome.
By Heidi Stang
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Northome, MN- Volunteers recently came together to build a new playground in Northome. Installed in late October, 55 community members put in over 500 man-hours to install the equipment. Northome Mayor Karen Olson says they’re excited beyond words to have it installed before the snow came. The project was funded by several local groups and organizations. A celebration will be held early next year to celebrate the new space and all who made it possible.

Northeastern MN- The annual application period is open for the Marshal H. and Nellie Alworth Memorial Scholarship. To celebrate their 75th year they are raising the scholarship awards total to $24,000. Scholarships are open to current seniors who are interested in pursuing a bachelor’s degree in mathematics, science, engineering, or medicine. Applications are due on January 15. Winners will be announced in April.

Iron Range, MN- The United Way of Northeastern Minnesota is launching the Youth United Contest. $10,000 in scholarship money will be awarded to high school seniors who answer a community-based question. Responses can be written or submitted as a video. Responses aren’t based on grammar and style but rather the United Way is hoping to hear from as many students as possible.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Superior, St. Louis County, Virginia

