Teen Hockey player hospitalized after moose vs car crash

GILBERT, MN. (Northern News Now) - A teenage hockey player from the Iron Range was hospitalized after a car crash involving a moose.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. Saturday night on Highway 53, not far from Cotton. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that a Kia hit a moose that ran onto the road.

According to state patrol, Katelyn Johnson, from Gilbert, was a passenger in the car and was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two other cars hit the moose in that same crash, but no one else was hurt.

It has now come to light that Katelyn plays hockey for the Rock Ridge Wolverines. Her team posted on Facebook that she is recovering after surgery, but is still unable to move her legs.

They say Katie is determined to stay positive and will keep fighting. Her team has made a tribute for Katie in the locker room.

They’re asking the community to leave a light on Monday night and put your hockey sticks outside.

They hope it will also serve as a tribute to Adam Johnson.

Leave a light on and put your sticks outside for our Girls Rock Ridge High School player Katie Johnson who was injured... Posted by Rock Ridge Wolverines Girls HS Hockey on Sunday, October 29, 2023

