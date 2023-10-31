Family of Adam Johnson starts fundraiser for youth programs in Hibbing

HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - Adam Johnson’s family has started a fundraiser for something they know he would love and appreciate.

According to a Facebook post from his sister-in-law, they decided as a family the best way to help them at this time is to donate to a foundation they set up to fund youth activities in the Hibbing area.

The foundation to honor Adam is named “Love for Hibbing and Hockey Memorial Fund.”

All donations will be to support local charitable activities as selected by the Johnson family.

On Monday, the Nottingham Panthers also announced they would be creating a GoFundMe for the family.

