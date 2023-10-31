Family of Adam Johnson starts fundraiser for youth programs in Hibbing

Hibbing native Adam Johnson was playing hockey overseas for the Nottingham Panthers. In a game...
Hibbing native Adam Johnson was playing hockey overseas for the Nottingham Panthers. In a game on Saturday, he collided with another player and took a skate blade to the neck. Johnson was sent into emergency surgery following the accident and later died from his injuries. He was 29. In light of the tragedy, the Hibbing community reflects on Johnson’s legacy.(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - Adam Johnson’s family has started a fundraiser for something they know he would love and appreciate.

According to a Facebook post from his sister-in-law, they decided as a family the best way to help them at this time is to donate to a foundation they set up to fund youth activities in the Hibbing area.

The foundation to honor Adam is named “Love for Hibbing and Hockey Memorial Fund.”

All donations will be to support local charitable activities as selected by the Johnson family.

You can donate by clicking here.

On Monday, the Nottingham Panthers also announced they would be creating a GoFundMe for the family.

We will update as soon as that becomes available.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Iron Range man arrested after stabbing at Coleraine bar
Search underway for 2 missing canoeists on Minong Flowage
Roger Allen Beldo
Babbitt man arrested after allegedly killing his 2 roommates
Adam Johnson was playing hockey overseas when a freak accident took his life. In light of the...
Hibbing community remembers hometown hero Adam Johnson, who died in ‘freak’ hockey accident
Tribute for Katelyn Johnson
Teen Hockey player hospitalized after moose vs car crash

Latest News

Halloween
Duluth PD shares ways to stay safe on Halloween
The Bong Veterans Heritage Center is seeking oral histories from vets.
Holding On To History: Bong Heritage Center continues to gather oral histories from veterans
Holding On To History: Bong Heritage Center continues to gather oral histories from veterans
Hibbing community comes out to remember Adam Johnson.
Hibbing community comes together to remember Adam Johnson