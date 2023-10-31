Duluth store sees uptick in neck guard sales following death of pro hockey player

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Hockey communities across the country are mourning the death of professional athlete Adam Johnson who died after being injured on the ice.

The 29-year-old died after a skate blade cut his neck on the ice during a game Saturday. Now, conversations about how to better protect hockey players are taking place in programs across the city and state.

According to Minnesota Hockey, players are required to wear protective gear like shoulder and elbow pads, mouth guards, helmets and more. But now, players and parents are talking about adding neck guards to the equipment list.

“Basically it’s a tight turtleneck-style shirt that has zippers up in the back, and it is a Kevlar that is supposed to be cut-resistant,” said Brian Ross, owner of Play it Again Sports in Duluth.

Ross said the store is now seeing an increase in neck guard purchases since the incident over the weekend.

“We have sold more neck protectors, neck shirts in the last two days than we have in the last six months, so people see the importance and vulnerability of certain places on the body,” Ross said. His store averages about 100- 150 neck guard sales a year and he says, in just two days, they have sold about 35.

Ross is hopeful the devastation initiates safety changes, a possibility he is now discussing with his own sons.

“We talked about it on the way home yesterday from hockey in the cities that we will be requiring them to wear a neck guard,” Ross said.

The English Ice Hockey Association announced they’re making a “strong recommendation” for players to wear a neck guard through the rest of the year. It will then become mandatory in January.

