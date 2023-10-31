Duluth police, fire departments present 2024 budget proposals

Duluth Police Department needs more funding.
Duluth Police Department needs more funding.(Northern News Now)
By Taryn Simmons
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Police and Fire departments are asking for more money in their budgets next year.

Both departments’ leaders presented their proposed 2024 budgets to the City Council Monday night.

Police Chief Mike Ceynowa says they’re understaffed and looking for more financial assistance to help recruit officers.

“Right now we have 10 vacancies at all levels of our department,” said Ceynowa. “From the top administration level all the way down to our officer’s categories. We have been fortunate despite our short staffing.”

The Duluth Police Department is proposing a $27 million dollar budget this upcoming year, which is about $300,000 more than last year.

Ceynowa hopes that funding could help combat recruitment challenges such as wages and housing availability.

“Especially when we look to our lateral candidates even from out of state that would love to come and work here or would love to come and work here,” said Ceynowa. “The challenges of housing has been difficult for them.”

The Duluth Fire Chief Shawn Krizaj says his department also needs more funding for the upcoming year.

“Then our budget will go from the $20,900,000 to almost $22 million assuming that passes later this year,” Krizaj said.

The Duluth Fire Department says they need the funding to properly clean turnout gear twice a year, to add more education practices on responding to emergency calls, and to combat an increased cost of software services.

The Duluth City Council will approve the final version of the 2024 budget in December.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Iron Range man arrested after stabbing at Coleraine bar
Search underway for 2 missing canoeists on Minong Flowage
Roger Allen Beldo
Babbitt man arrested after allegedly killing his 2 roommates
Tribute for Katelyn Johnson
Teen Hockey player hospitalized after moose vs car crash
Adam Johnson was playing hockey overseas when a freak accident took his life. In light of the...
Hibbing community remembers hometown hero Adam Johnson, who died in ‘freak’ hockey accident

Latest News

Deer hunters can participate in the chronic wasting disease surveillance program this fall.
DNR reminds hunters about safety ahead of firearm deer opener
Trick or treaters should be treated to cool but calm weather on Halloween
Cooler, calmer conditions to take over now that snow chances are fading
Josh Dobbs
REPORT: Vikings trade with Cardinals for QB Josh Dobbs
FILE - Pittsburgh Penguins forward Adam Johnson in action during an NHL hockey game in...
Penguin’s minor league mandate on neck, wrist guards after pro hockey player’s death