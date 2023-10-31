Duluth PD shares ways to stay safe on Halloween

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Police Department (DPD) is sharing tips to keep families and kids safe before gathering as much candy as they can.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, around 70,000,000 kids will head out on October 31 to trick-or-treat with their friends and family.

In the Northland, it’s expected to be quite cold, with temperatures in the low 30s, so you might want to add an extra layer to your costumes before heading out the door.

If you are driving around the time trick-or-treaters are out, the DPD wants you to put down distractions.

“We just want to remind the people who are out and about, turn on your headlights drive super slow, and just watch out for others put down those distractions because kids will be out and about running around trying to gather all the candy that they can,” Mattie Hjelseth, the DPD Public Information Officer, said.

The department will have extra patrols out on the road throughout the night.

“If you see something, not those scary costumes, but if you see something real, we’ll be accessible,” Hjelseth said. “So if you want to talk to us, we’ll be out there and be ready to talk to anybody.

Hjelseth said bringing a glow stick or wearing a reflective vest to appear more visible to drivers are two great ways to avoid any risks.

Only visit homes that have their porch light on out front.

After getting home from collecting candy, it’s best to check it.

“Have your parents are an adult check that candy make sure it’s unopened and if it is open, throw it away,” she said.

