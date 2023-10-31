Cooler, calmer conditions to take over now that snow chances are fading

Trick or treaters should be treated to cool but calm weather on Halloween
Trick or treaters should be treated to cool but calm weather on Halloween(KBJR)
By Dave Anderson and Hunter McCullough
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUESDAY EVENING/OVERNIGHT: Trick-or-treaters will need to bundle up as we head into the evening hours with temperatures in the 20s and partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Lows will be in the teens and 20s with increasing clouds overnight.

WEDNESDAY: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs reaching the 30s. Lows will be in the 20s and teens with partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday temps will remain about ten degrees cooler than normal
Wednesday temps will remain about ten degrees cooler than normal(KBJR)

THURSDAY: Similar conditions to Wednesday. Partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 30s. Lows will be in the 20s and teens.

FRIDAY: Slightly warmer temperatures return with highs in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees. Skies will be mostly cloudy as well. Lows fall into the 20s with mostly cloudy skies.

Our next light snow shower chance comes Saturday to Monday
Our next light snow shower chance comes Saturday to Monday(KBJR)

