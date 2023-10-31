City by City: Superior, St. Louis County, Virginia

Superior, WI- Red Cross Day will be held at Yellowjacket Union on November 14. The day will feature several events that the community is invited to participate in. Volunteers will be on hand to teach hands-only CPR, as well as host holiday card writing for veterans. UWS students will also host an exhibit to teach students, faculty and the community about refugees and international humanitarian law.

St. Louis County, MN- The local 4-H chapter is welcoming new members. On Saturday, November 4 they are hosting 4-H Project Fun Day at The Depot. Students in grades three through five are invited to explore their interests and join two 45-minute introductory sessions. Each session will include a hands-on activity with a project to take home. All are welcome, regardless if they are a 4-H member or not.

Virginia, MN- Many Northland towns begin winter calendar parking on November 1. In Virginia, the calendar runs through April 30. Vehicles should be parked on the side of the street that matches the day of the week. Parking on odd sides for odd-numbered days and the even side for even-numbered days. Some communities alternate parking weekly rather than daily.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Duluth, Virginia, Superior

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.