A chilly Halloween with dry weather over the next few days

By Tony Nargi
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 3:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HALLOWEEN: Today will feature cold weather with a high of 33 degrees and some snow showers in the morning along the south shore wrapping up by mid-morning. Winds will be out of the NW at 10-15 MPH and temperatures will fall into the 20′s during trick or treating time.

WEDNESDAY: Tomorrow will feature dry conditions with SW winds at 5-15 MPH and a high of 35 degrees. Cloudy skies early give way to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies early transitions to mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. High’s will be in the mid to upper 30′s with a high of 37 in Duluth as high pressure remains in place.

LATE WEEK: Our next system will pass to our south over the weekend, with the chance of rain or snow showers across the region into Saturday and Sunday. High’s will be in the low 40′s as we go into Friday as well as Saturday and Sunday.

