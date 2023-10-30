Widespread light snow tonight into tomorrow morning

MONDAY: Today will feature clouds increasing throughout the day with a chance of some PM snow showers and flurries. Winds will be out of the W at 10-15 MPH, and high temperatures will be cold in the low 30′s.

OVERNIGHT: Widespread light snow will fall across the Northland tonight, with the majority of the region seeing a T-2″ of snow with higher amounts in NE Wisconsin and the UP. Low’s will be in the upper 10′s and low 20′s.

TUESDAY: Some early AM snow winds down by mid-morning, with decreasing clouds throughout the day. High’s will be in the low 30′s again with NW winds at 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will feature partly cloudy skies and light winds with highs in the mid to upper 30′s.

LATE WEEK: Later this week will remain dry until Friday, when a weak low-pressure system could bring some light rain and snow showers to the Northland. Temperatures slowly climb closer to average into the upper 30′s by the weekend.

