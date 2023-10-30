Vikings, Packers fans come together at AAD Shrine Center

By Madisan Green
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HERMANTOWN, MN. (Northern News Now) - Vikings and Packers fans sat side by side at the AAD Shrine Center in Hermantown to watch the division rivalry game.

The Vikings and Packers played at Lambeau Field in Green Bay Sunday with a 1:00 p.m. kickoff.

The rivalry between the two teams is especially prominent in this area because the only thing separating the two fanbases is the bridge. The AAD Shrine Center held a game watch to bring them together.

There were far more Vikings fans present but they said they have plenty of friends who root for the Pack.

“We razz each other,” said lifelong Vikings fan Paul Vizanko. “Like, I text all my Packer friends when the Vikings win and they text me back but I don’t take their texts of course when the Vikings lose, it’s on going. You can always tell a Packers drinker because they drink light beer.”

The two teams will face off next on New Year’s Eve at 7:20 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium.

