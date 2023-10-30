Sunday Funday fundraiser held in Hermantown

HERMANTOWN, MN. (Northern News Now) - The AAD Shrine Center held a Sunday Funday to raise money for the Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis.

The event went from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Attendees could enjoy food trucks, raffles, trunk-or-treating, watch the Vikings-Packers game and more. Event coordinator Amber Brostrom said the goal was to have something for everyone in the family to do.

“We’re trying to hit all of the generations and include with more local businesses in the Hermantown area,” said Brostrom. So we want families to come with young kids, we want grandkids to come with their kids and their you know, grandchildren.”

The next event the AAD Shrine Center is hosting is a comedy dinner with Randy Riggle on Nov. 3 from 5-8:30 p.m. at the Aad Shrine Center.

