Search underway for 2 missing canoers on Minong Flowage

WASCOTT, WI -- Authorities are searching for two men Monday morning after they didn’t return from a canoe trip on the Minong Flowage in northwest Wisconsin.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the two men went out canoeing sometime Saturday evening.

They were reported missing around 12:46 a.m. Sunday after family members located their capsized canoe.

Authorities used drones and boats to search the Minong Flowage until dark Sunday. They resumed their search Monday morning near Wascott, which is south of Gordon.

The two missing men have not been identified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

