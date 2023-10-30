Ryan joins other actors to scare Haunted Ship guests

By Ryan Haff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - It’s scary enough going through Duluth’s Haunted Ship on the William A. Irvin.

For Ryan, it may have been more terrifying producing a character and getting ready to scare visitors!

Tickets are still available for the Haunted Ship until Halloween.

For more information, click here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Johnson
UPDATE: Former UMD Bulldog hockey player Adam Johnson dies while playing overseas
police lights
Iron Range man arrested after stabbing at Coleraine bar
Moose causes three vehicle crash Saturday night
Moose causes three vehicle crash Saturday night
Search underway for 2 missing canoeists on Minong Flowage
Image courtesy MGN
25-year-old Culver man dies in vehicle crash in Meadowlands

Latest News

Northern Life
Ryan Haff goes on the job as a William A. Irvin Haunted Ship actor
City by City: Duluth, Virginia, Superior
City by City: Duluth, Virginia, Superior
Drama students in their military uniforms.
Mannequins come alive at the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center
Trail by Trail is a segment that airs weekly on Friday's during the CBS newscast at 4 p.m.
Trail by Trail: Bayfield, Warroad, Hoyt Lakes, Minnesota