Nottingham Panthers to make GoFundMe for Adam Johnson’s family

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Fundraising has been through the roof for Adam Johnson’s family after his tragic passing.

The Nottingham Panthers, the Elite Ice Hockey team Johnson played for, is planning on starting a GoFundMe for his family.

In a statement, team officials said a fundraiser is currently circling online with an organizer who is not known to be affiliated with the club.

Update: Fundraising for Adam Johnson's family pic.twitter.com/GfKuGykaLe — The Nottingham Panthers (@PanthersIHC) October 30, 2023

We will give updates on the status of the GoFundMe as they come.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.