Nottingham Panthers to make GoFundMe for Adam Johnson’s family

Hibbing native Adam Johnson was playing hockey overseas for the Nottingham Panthers. In a game on Saturday, he collided with another player and took a skate blade to the neck. Johnson was sent into emergency surgery following the accident and later died from his injuries. He was 29. In light of the tragedy, the Hibbing community reflects on Johnson’s legacy.(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Fundraising has been through the roof for Adam Johnson’s family after his tragic passing.

The Nottingham Panthers, the Elite Ice Hockey team Johnson played for, is planning on starting a GoFundMe for his family.

In a statement, team officials said a fundraiser is currently circling online with an organizer who is not known to be affiliated with the club.

We will give updates on the status of the GoFundMe as they come.

