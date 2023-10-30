Moose causes three vehicle crash Saturday night

By Robb Coles
Published: Oct. 29, 2023
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - A moose on a roadway caused a three-vehicle crash in rural St. Louis County Saturday night.

The incident sent one person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to authorities, a Kia Forte was traveling northbound on Highway 53 at Milepost 52.

A moose entered the roadway, where the Kia Forte made a direct impact, causing heavy damage to the car.

Then a Buick Encore hit the moose.

The Buick Encore did not come in contact with other vehicles though.

At the same time, GMC Terrain also swerved into the ditch to avoid the crash.

