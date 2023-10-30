Light snow to breeze through Monday night and Tuesday morning

MONDAY EVENING/OVERNIGHT: Snow becomes likely this evening as a quick-moving clipper system pushes through the region. Most areas will see snow wrap up early Tuesday morning with a trace to two inches of new snow throughout the region.

HALLOWEEN TUESDAY: The bulk of the region will see decreasing clouds with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. Lake effect snow develops along the South Shore east of Ashland starting Tuesday morning and lingers into the early evening hours. Areas along the shore in Iron and Gogebic Counties will pick up a quick 2-5″ of new snow. Otherwise, the rest of the region will see partly cloudy to mostly clear skies for trick-or-treating time with temperatures in the 20s.

The weather should be fairly fair for trick or treaters Tuesday evening (KBJR)

WEDNESDAY: Most areas will see partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 30s. Lows will be in the 20s and teens with partly cloudy skies.

THURSDAY: Conditions will be similar to Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 30s. Lows will be in the 20s and teens with partly cloudy skies.

The week ahead will be cooler than normal (KBJR)

