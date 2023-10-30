Light snow to breeze through Monday night and Tuesday morning

Northern News Now Evening Forecast 10/30/2023
By Dave Anderson and Hunter McCullough
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONDAY EVENING/OVERNIGHT: Snow becomes likely this evening as a quick-moving clipper system pushes through the region. Most areas will see snow wrap up early Tuesday morning with a trace to two inches of new snow throughout the region.

HALLOWEEN TUESDAY: The bulk of the region will see decreasing clouds with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. Lake effect snow develops along the South Shore east of Ashland starting Tuesday morning and lingers into the early evening hours. Areas along the shore in Iron and Gogebic Counties will pick up a quick 2-5″ of new snow. Otherwise, the rest of the region will see partly cloudy to mostly clear skies for trick-or-treating time with temperatures in the 20s.

The weather should be fairly fair for trick or treaters Tuesday evening
The weather should be fairly fair for trick or treaters Tuesday evening(KBJR)

WEDNESDAY: Most areas will see partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 30s. Lows will be in the 20s and teens with partly cloudy skies.

THURSDAY: Conditions will be similar to Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 30s. Lows will be in the 20s and teens with partly cloudy skies.

The week ahead will be cooler than normal
The week ahead will be cooler than normal(KBJR)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Johnson
UPDATE: Former UMD Bulldog hockey player Adam Johnson dies while playing overseas
Moose causes three vehicle crash Saturday night
Moose causes three vehicle crash Saturday night
Image courtesy MGN
25-year-old Culver man dies in vehicle crash in Meadowlands
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Roger Allen Beldo
Babbitt man arrested after allegedly killing his 2 roommates

Latest News

Hibbing native Adam Johnson was playing hockey overseas for the Nottingham Panthers. In a game...
Nottingham Panthers to make GoFundMe for Adam Johnson’s family
Kirk Cousins
Vikings confirm Cousins is done for the season with a torn Achilles tendon in a devastating blow
Adam Johnson (7) in his sophomore season with the Bulldogs. Grand Forks, ND ~ University of...
Bulldog Country honors the life and legacy of Adam Johnson
Bulldog County remembers, honors Adam Johnson