Hibbing community remembers hometown hero Adam Johnson, who died in ‘freak’ hockey accident

HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - An athlete whose journey began in the Iron Range came to a tragic end on the ice.

Hibbing native Adam Johnson was playing hockey overseas for the Nottingham Panthers.

In a game on Saturday, he collided with another player and took a skate blade to the neck.

Johnson was sent into emergency surgery following the accident and later died from his injuries. He was 29.

In light of the tragedy, the Hibbing community reflects on Johnson’s legacy.

“He was a player that stood out at every age he ever played at,” Bob Bestul said.

Bestul was one of Adam Johnson’s youth hockey coaches.

He said Johnson stood out not only as a player, but as a community member, and as a friend.

“If you were uptown, or if you were in a restaurant, or you were walking by him, he would go out of this way to say hey, to give you a hug, that was just Adam,” Bestul said.

While people try to reflect on their positive memories, for many, the weight of the tragedy is overwhelming.

“Numb probably is the best word. It’s just hard to fathom,” Mark Decenzo said.

Decenzo was head coach of Hibbing hockey for all four of Johnson’s high school years.

In light of Johnson’s death, the Hibbing community is coming together.

Those outside of it are doing their best to help.

“It’s almost overwhelming to see how many people have just given their support to the family, to Adam, to his girlfriend and to his close, close friends,” Todd Versich said.

Versich taught Johnson at youth hockey camps.

According to Versich, Adam’s success inspired the next generation of Hibbing hockey.

“The kids looked up to him, tried to be like him, play like him.” Versich said.

Versich said it is a legacy they want to continue. “I hope that, in the coming months and the coming years, we’re able to come together and find ways to never forget Adam.”

However, right now, the overwhelming feeling is grief.

“The community, I think, is going to take a while to get over this. That’s for sure,” Bestul said.

