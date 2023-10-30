City by City: Duluth, Virginia, Superior

Duluth, MN- Youth in Action’s “Make a Difference Conference” is on November 9 at the DECC. This year’s keynote speaker is Emily Ford. Ford is a Duluth-based winter adventurer and hiker. She was the first woman to thru-hike Wisconsin’s 1,200-mile Ice Age Trail in the winter. Ford also skied across the Boundary Waters with her sled dog and is passionate about helping marginalized people experience the outdoors in a safe and healthy way. At the event, Ford will connect with more than 350 young people from all over St. Louis County. The theme this year is Green: Keep Growing. The free event is for all local students in grades 9 through 12 in south St. Louis County and grades 7 through 12 in north St. Louis County. Click here to register.

Virginia, MN- A Community Connect event is happening in Virginia on Wednesday. The event is designed for people experiencing homelessness or economic hardship and brings together a variety of agencies and non-profits to provide free services and connect them with resources in the community. This week’s event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Iron Trail Motors Event Center which is located at 919 6th Street South in Virginia. There are free rides available to and from Community Connect thanks to Arrowhead Transit. To reach them, you can call 1-800-862-0175 and select option 1.

Superior, WI- A director with the Superior School District has earned a prestigious award. Crystal Hintzman, Director of Curriculum and Instruction, was chosen as Instructional Leader of the Year by the Wisconsin Association of Supervision and Curriculum Development. Hintzman has served in a variety of roles at the School District of Superior for nearly 30 years. Over the past decade, she has created a culture of learning and professional growth as the foundation for student social-emotional and academic success. Hintzman formally received her award two weeks ago.

