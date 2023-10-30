Babbitt man arrested after allegedly killing his 2 roommates

BABBITT, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Babbitt man is in jail after allegedly killing his two roommates.

According to Babbitt Police Chief Michael McGregor, his department received a call from the Duluth Police Department around 11:40 p.m. Saturday.

Duluth Police said an individual who they were in contact with said he killed his two roommates at a home in Babbitt.

Babbitt Police responded to a home on Fir Circle and discovered the two victims.

Police identified them as Clifford Johnson, 78, and Christine Johnson, 79.

Authorities did not say how they died.

Shortly after, authorities arrested the suspect, 54-year-old Roger Beldo.

Beldo had been temporarily staying with the victims at the time of the murders, but police did not shed light on a possible motive.

Beldo is currently booked in the St. Louis County Jail. He’s expected to be charged with two counts of murder.

Based on information obtained in the investigation so far, police say it appears Beldo acted alone and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Several law enforcement agencies, including the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, assisted Babbitt Police in their investigation.

