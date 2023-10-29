Prep Football: Esko, Hermantown move on after Sectional Semifinal games

By Jeffrey F McClure and Daniel Chiarelli
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Esko 56, Pierz 8, Final

Esko moves on to the Section 7AAA Finals where they will face Pequot Lakes on Thursday, Nov. 2 at James S. Malosky Stadium.

Hermantown 10, Duluth Denfeld 6, Final

Hermantown moves on to the Section 7AAAA Finals where they will face North Branch on Thursday, Nov. 2 at Walt Hunting Stadium-Marv Heikkinen Field.

