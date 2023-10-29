Mannequins come alive at the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center

By Taryn Simmons
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - BOO! Did we scare you? Halloween may officially still be a few days away, but that doesn’t stop these teens from a good scare.

Visitors at the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center could expect quite a scare in Superior this Halloweekend for their boo at the bong exhibit.

Local drama students dressed in military-themed costumes posed as mannequins would move, scare, and even interact

Ely Salyards a student who’s a history buff, considers this job to be one the best ideas for him this Halloween.

“I thought it was a great idea so I could wear all my military items, walk around people, and scare them,” says Salyards.

Elijah Minor holds a love of German War history, his interest hits close to home.

“I have some cousins in the military and my great uncle was in World War II,” said Minor.

Taking the time to understand history is something that Dallas Jondreau may know better than most.

Working at the museum has given him a chance to learn from past wars.

“I just think it’s a really good representation of what to avoid in the future and what to try again in the future,” said Jondreau. “So, just kind of understanding what has happened to prevent it.”

For attendees learning from history may have been the purpose for volunteers, it’s an opportunity to bond over history and create memories.

Saylards says this job gets him to meet people who share the same love he’s enjoyed for years.

“The most memorable thing is probably the friends or the other volunteers around here that I get to talk with about military stuff,” said Saylards.

