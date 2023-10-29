Light snow to return Monday night and Tuesday morning

Light snow will run a trace to an inch and a half Monday night and Tuesday morning
Light snow will run a trace to an inch and a half Monday night and Tuesday morning
By Dave Anderson
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WEATHER STORY: High air pressure tried to make Sunday clear to partly cloudy and that succeeded at times. Sunday night, the clouds will win again because that high was just passing through. A small trough of low pressure from the northwest will begin to trek and track towards us on Monday. That will increase the clouds and set us up for light snow Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

SUNDAY NIGHT: The sky will return to mostly cloudy conditions. The overnight low temperature will fall to 20. The wind will be W 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: The day will be dry in the morning but light snow showers may begin in the afternoon, especially towards evening. The daytime high temp will be near 30 which is about 15 degrees cooler than normal. The wind will be SW 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Light snow may continue through the morning but go away in the afternoon. The morning low will be 20. The afternoon high will hit 32. The wind will be N 10-20 mph.

COMING UP THIS WEEK: Another light snow chance will arrive for Friday and Saturday. Temperatures for the week ahead will be cooler than normal both for the highs and the lows.

The week ahead will be cool with a couple of light snow chances
The week ahead will be cool with a couple of light snow chances

