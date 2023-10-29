Former UMD Bulldog hockey player suffers ‘major medical emergency’ while playing overseas

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A former UMD Bulldog and Hibbing native suffered a ‘major medical emergency’ while playing in a hockey game overseas.

Adam Johnson, 29, originally from Hibbing suffered a ‘major medical emergency’ during the Elite Ice Hockey League’s Nottingham Panthers game against the Sheffield Steelers on Saturday.

In a freak accident, Johnson took a skate blade to the neck.

The game was paused and later canceled, sending fans home as Johnson was sent into emergency surgery.

Johnson grew up playing for the Hibbing Bluejackets and in 2013 was a Minnesota Mr. Hockey finalist.

He went on to play for the UMD Bulldogs from 2015-17 before being drafted in the 2017 NHL Draft by the Pittsburgh Penguins.

This is a developing story that will be updated as we receive more information.

Our thoughts are with Adam Johnson, his family, friends, and teammates. Bulldog Country is sending our best wishes following his injury tonight with the Nottingham Panthers and hoping for a positive update. pic.twitter.com/bArQSM5dyo — UMD Men's Hockey (@UMDMensHockey) October 28, 2023

