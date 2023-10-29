Cornell University completes home sweep against UMD with 3-0 win on Saturday

UMD men's Hockey huddles up during game against Bemidji State.
UMD men's Hockey huddles up during game against Bemidji State.(Northern News Now)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - No. 11 University of Minnesota Duluth faced No. 12 Cornell University in Ithaca N.Y. for a two-game series. The Big Red won game two on Saturday 3-0.

All three goals came in the second period with the last goal being the only one scored on a power play.

It doesn’t get any easier for UMD as they head to Minneapolis where they’ll face the Minnesota Golden Gophers who were ranked No. 1 before two losses to the University of Wisconsin-Madison this weekend.

