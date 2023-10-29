Carlton County holds Prescription Drug Take Back Day event

CLOQUET, MN. (Northern News Now) - Communities across the country are holding events where people can safely discard unneeded medication for National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

Cloquet is one of those communities as many agencies including United Way, Community Memorial Hospital, and Walmart helped put on the event.

Organizers said that people bringing unused medication to these events help prevent substance abuse, accidental poisoning, and reduce the possibility of accidental misuse.

If you missed Saturday’s event there are resources available all year long.

“We have four permanent locations within Carlton County where you can dispose of your unneeded prescription medications, those are at the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, Cloquet Police Department within their city hall, the Moose Lake Police Department, and then at Fond Du Lac Menoy Amen Clinic,” said Carlton County Public Health Educator Ali Bachinsky.

For more information, you can visit Carlton County’s Medication Disposal Program Page.

