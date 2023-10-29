25-year-old Culver man dies in vehicle crash in Meadowlands

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - A 25-year-old man died in a vehicle crash Sunday in Meadowlands Township.

According to St. Louis County officials, around 9:00 a.m. Sunday, first responders were dispatched to the report of a vehicle flipped over in a water-filled ditch on Highway 7 south of Highway 133 in Meadowlands Township.

When crews arrived on the scene first responders located a man, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, deceased inside the vehicle.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

