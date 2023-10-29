12th annual Eastridge ‘Trunk or Treat’ held in Duluth

Jay Ott with his homemade Thomas the Tank Engine trunk at Duluth's 'Trunk or Treat' Event
Jay Ott with his homemade Thomas the Tank Engine trunk at Duluth's 'Trunk or Treat' Event(Northern News Now)
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Families gathered at the Eastridge Community Church to take part in Trunk or Treat festivities Saturday.

The 12th annual free event had a variety of family-friendly activities including a bounce house, food trucks, live music, and countless trunks filled with candy for trick-or-treaters.

One community member, Jay Ott, enjoys the event so much he made a homemade Thomas the Tank Engine trunk.

“This is something we like to do just to give back to the community, help the kids have a good time in a safe space, so we’re happy to do that each year,” said Ott.

The event promotes a safe way to Trick-or-Treat by doing so in a well-lit, off-street environment.

