12th annual Eastridge ‘Trunk or Treat’ held in Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Families gathered at the Eastridge Community Church to take part in Trunk or Treat festivities Saturday.

The 12th annual free event had a variety of family-friendly activities including a bounce house, food trucks, live music, and countless trunks filled with candy for trick-or-treaters.

One community member, Jay Ott, enjoys the event so much he made a homemade Thomas the Tank Engine trunk.

“This is something we like to do just to give back to the community, help the kids have a good time in a safe space, so we’re happy to do that each year,” said Ott.

The event promotes a safe way to Trick-or-Treat by doing so in a well-lit, off-street environment.

