Temps will run cooler than normal next week

WEATHER STORY: Big lows lurk to the south and west but won’t be moving up here because of a blocking high. That high will make Sunday clear to partly cloudy. That’ll only last a day, though, because the high is just passing through. A small trough of low pressure from the northwest will begin to trek and track towards us on Monday. That will increase the clouds and set us up for light snow on Tuesday.

SATURDAY NIGHT: The sky will be mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will drop to the 20 degree mark for many Northland towns. The wind will be W 5-15 mph.

Click above for the video forecast

SUNDAY: The brief visit from high air pressure will press down a lot of cloud development so we should see a partly cloudy sky. The afternoon high will be near 33. The normal is closer to 43. The wind will be W 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: The departure of the high and the advance of a small cloud-building low will make the sky overhead go to mostly cloudy status. The morning low will be 20. The afternoon high will hit 31. The wind will be W 10-20 mph.

COMING UP THIS WEEK: The little low will create a 40% chance for a trace to an inch of snow. Another light snow chance will arrive for Friday and Saturday. Temperatures for the week ahead will be cooler than normal both for the highs and the lows.

The week ahead will be cool with three light snow chance (KBJR)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.