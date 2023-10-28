Prep Volleyball: MSHSL Section Quarterfinals feature multiple Northland teams advancing

By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Section 7AA: Esko 3, Pine City 1, FINAL (HIGHLIGHTS ABOVE)

International Falls 3, Crosby-Ironton 0, FINAL

Rush City 3, Duluth Marshall 0, FINAL

Mesabi East 3, Greenway 1, FINAL

Section 7A: Floodwood 3, Silver Bay 0, FINAL

South Ridge 3, Cromwell-Wright 1, FINAL

Ely 3, Chisholm 0, FINAL

North Woods 3, Nashwauk-Keewatin 0, FINAL

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Man with ‘extensive’ criminal history arrested again for auto theft
Northern News Now
Still on track for some to see snow
Car Crash
Aurora man severely injured in car v. electric bike crash
Essentia closes Hermantown urgent care services due to staffing shortages
Betty Bowman
Rochester doctor’s wife died from colchicine, Mayo Clinic responds

Latest News

City of Duluth logo
Indoor Athletics Venues Task Force Committee announced
Northwestern scores a touchdown during 58-48 win over Stanley-Boyd in WIAA Level 2 playoffs.
Conference foes No. 2 Northwestern, No. 5 St. Croix Falls to meet in level three WIAA playoffs
Esko volleyball moves onto Section 7AA Semifinals
Division 5 WIAA Level 2 Playoffs: Northwestern defeats Stanley-Boyd