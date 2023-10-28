Prep Volleyball: MSHSL Section Quarterfinals feature multiple Northland teams advancing

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Section 7AA: Esko 3, Pine City 1, FINAL (HIGHLIGHTS ABOVE)

International Falls 3, Crosby-Ironton 0, FINAL

Rush City 3, Duluth Marshall 0, FINAL

Mesabi East 3, Greenway 1, FINAL

Section 7A : Floodwood 3, Silver Bay 0, FINAL

South Ridge 3, Cromwell-Wright 1, FINAL

Ely 3, Chisholm 0, FINAL

North Woods 3, Nashwauk-Keewatin 0, FINAL

