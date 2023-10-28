No. 8 UMD women’s hockey completes sweep of Bemidji State with 6-0 win

BEMIDJI, MN. (Northern News Now) - The University of Minnesota Duluth women’s hockey team completed the sweep in their away series against Bemidji State University with a 6-0 win in game two.

UMD scored their first three goals within a four-minute span, starting with a power-play goal by senior Clara Van Wieren off assists from Nina Jobst-Smith and Mannon McMahon.

The next two were scored at even strength. Senior Olivia Wallin netted one 16-and-a-half minutes into the game off assists from Mary Kate O’Brien and Katie Davis. Then, Gabby Krause assisted senior McMahon on the final goal of the first period to make it 3-0 UMD.

In a look-alike second period, the Bulldogs would score three more goals before the final period would start.

Junior Jenna Lawry received an assist from former BSU Beaver Reece Hunt before netting her second goal of the season.

Van Wieren’s second goal of the game came halfway through the second off the sticks of McMahon and Tova Henderson.

The final goal of the game also provided many “firsts” as sophomore Jenna Lawry scored her first goal as a UMD Bulldog off the assists from the freshman tandem of Payton Holloway and Grace Sadura, who earned their first points as Bulldogs.

Coming off Western Collegiate Hockey Association’s Rookie of the Week honors, Ève Gascon got her second shutout of the season with 21 saves.

UMD’s next game will be back in the Amsoil Arena when they face the University of St. Thomas on Friday and Saturday.

