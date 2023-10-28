Leaders urge Canada’s St. Lawrence Seaway Strike to end, impacting local economy

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- It has been six days since all shipments between the Great Lakes ports and the rest of the world were stopped, impacting the region’s economy.

On Sunday, UNIFOR, the unionized workers of Canada’s St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation went on strike following a failed contract negotiation.

The strike effectively shut down Canada’s operational locks in the Welland Canal, meaning all ships needing to pass through that portion of the Seaway are anchored until those locks are back up and running.

“For every day that this strike drags on, it takes away about two percent of the available supply chain capacity before the end of the season,” said Jayson Hron, the Duluth Seaway Port Authority Director of Communications and Marketing.

In 50 days, the shipping season comes to an end, which means the clock is ticking in the Great Lakes ports.

“Just for the port of Duluth-Superior alone, were talking about an economic impact potentially north of $30 million,” said Hron.

On Friday, it was believed there were 14 ships stuck at the Welland Seaway Canal that were carrying product that directly impact our region’s economy.

The frustration not only effecting Duluth-Superior ports, but also those across the boarder in Canada.

“We are stuck in the middle of this conflict,” said Guillaum Dubreuil, with Canada Steamship Lines.

Dubreuil had 15 of his ships stuck in the Great Lakes region as of Friday.

“So, at this point they are basically at anchor, and they are waiting for a resolution to this conflict,” said Dubreuil. “They are full of essential cargo that cannot get to its destination ports.”

Regional manufactures and businesses often rely on the cargo imported through the Duluth-Superior port, including construction companies that need cement and steel.

“They’re waiting and watching, and at this point having to consider potential alternative supply chain options,” said Hron. “Obviously is not something we want them to have to do.”

Until resolutions are made at the bargaining table in Canada, it’s a waiting game here in Duluth.

“The longer this strike lingers, the more economic impact happens here in the port of Duluth-Superior,” said Hron.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Quebec Premier François Legault released the following joint statement in response to the St. Lawrence Seaway strike:

“The labour disruption that has closed the St. Lawrence Seaway is risking significant harm to our economies. Nearly $17 billion in goods were transported through this vital trade corridor last year alone. Businesses and people across the country will soon be feeling the broader impacts if this disruption continues.

We’re pleased that the parties are returning to the table later this week. However, we need all sides to come to an agreement right away. If that doesn’t happen, the federal government needs to use whatever tools it has available to support a resolution that is fair for workers and brings this strike to an end as quickly as possible.

We cannot have a repeat of the B.C. port strike that occurred earlier this year. The economic stakes are too high, with tens of millions of dollars lost every day the seaway continues to be closed. The federal government has a responsibility to act urgently to protect and guarantee our supply chains, including the cross-border movement of essential goods across the Canada-U.S. border.”

