Indoor Athletics Venues Task Force Committee announced

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The City of Duluth introduced an Indoor Athletics Venues Task Force in September and have announced the 19 members that will be on the force.

The members will be asked to give advice on planning, locations, finances, design, construction, and operation of venues to help support sports tourism.

Mayor Emily Larson appointed the 19-member task force that will be chaired by former City Councilor Todd Fedora.

For more information on the Task Force selections, you can click here for the City of Duluth’s press release or click here to visit their page on Duluth’s website.

Voting members:

Todd Fedora, Chair

Kala Pedersen, Parks and Recreation Commission

Janet Kennedy, City Council President

Julien Bratek

Seth Marsolek

Barry Chastey

Bob Nygaard

Roy Christensen

Justin Perpich

Ashley D’Agostino

Sarah Pugliese

Jill Doberstein

Nicole Seibert

Kelly Eder

Heather Winesett

Scott Lyons

Andy Wheeler

Kristin Mallett

Sarah Wilmot

Ex officio members (non-voting):

Tricia Hobbs

Jeremy Rupp

Forrest Karr

Adam Burke

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.