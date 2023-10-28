Indoor Athletics Venues Task Force Committee announced

By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The City of Duluth introduced an Indoor Athletics Venues Task Force in September and have announced the 19 members that will be on the force.

The members will be asked to give advice on planning, locations, finances, design, construction, and operation of venues to help support sports tourism.

Mayor Emily Larson appointed the 19-member task force that will be chaired by former City Councilor Todd Fedora.

For more information on the Task Force selections, you can click here for the City of Duluth’s press release or click here to visit their page on Duluth’s website.

Voting members:

  • Todd Fedora, Chair
  • Kala Pedersen, Parks and Recreation Commission
  • Janet Kennedy, City Council President
  • Julien Bratek
  • Seth Marsolek
  • Barry Chastey
  • Bob Nygaard
  • Roy Christensen
  • Justin Perpich
  • Ashley D’Agostino
  • Sarah Pugliese
  • Jill Doberstein
  • Nicole Seibert
  • Kelly Eder
  • Heather Winesett
  • Scott Lyons
  • Andy Wheeler
  • Kristin Mallett
  • Sarah Wilmot

Ex officio members (non-voting):

  • Tricia Hobbs
  • Jeremy Rupp
  • Forrest Karr
  • Adam Burke

