UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, rule shooting a homicide as they continue search for suspect

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - UPDATE: The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating a homicide in Mankato early Saturday morning.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiners Office identified the victim Saturday evening as Buay Duer Juk, 27, of Mankato and ruled the manner of death as homicide.

Mankato Public Safety responded to the 300 block of Balcerzak Drive after they got reports of multiple shots being fired. When public safety officials got to the scene, they located a male in the middle of the street with apparent gunshot wounds.

“Residents and businesses in the area are are highly encouraged to check any exterior surveillance cameras that they might have, said Deputy Director of Mankato Public Safety Matt DuRose. “Again, the suspect may have fled into the neighborhood. May have ran through somebody’s backyard or by somebody’s front yard and may have been captured on video at some point.”

The current status of the suspect is unknown however, the shooting prompted public safety officials to send out campus alerts to notify students about the incident.

“Well, my mom called me this morning and it was honestly a shock seeing that and I got an e-mail too on campus alert and they always happen when something like this happens,” said MSU Mankato student Coleman Young. “But it’s really concerning, especially with family weekend here and it just kind of keeps everybody on their toes.”

A witness reported seeing a male flee the scene on foot after the shooting. He is described as being 6′2 tall, thin build, and approximately 160 lbs. He was seen wearing dark clothing with the hood up.

“I was actually in my room just waking up like normal, ready to go out and see the football game, trying to get that all coordinated and gonna go into town,” Young added. “But I might have to keep a little bit more cautious than I would like to be, which is OK, but it’s very concerning.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Public Safety at 507-387-8725.

