Conference foes No. 2 Northwestern, No. 5 St. Croix Falls to meet in level three WIAA playoffs

MAPLE, WI. (Northern News Now) - At Northwestern High School, the Northwestern Tigers defeated Stanley-Boyd in a high-scoring 58-48 victory over in round two of the WIAA Division 5 Playoffs.

Northwestern will face Heart O’ North Conference foe St. Croix Falls (SCF) in level three playoffs.

The two teams met on Sept. 8 in SCF with the Tigers coming out on top 26-7.

With Northwestern having the higher seed they will host SCF next Friday in Maple, Wis.

