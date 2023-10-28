Conference foes No. 2 Northwestern, No. 5 St. Croix Falls to meet in level three WIAA playoffs

By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAPLE, WI. (Northern News Now) - At Northwestern High School, the Northwestern Tigers defeated Stanley-Boyd in a high-scoring 58-48 victory over in round two of the WIAA Division 5 Playoffs.

Northwestern will face Heart O’ North Conference foe St. Croix Falls (SCF) in level three playoffs.

The two teams met on Sept. 8 in SCF with the Tigers coming out on top 26-7.

With Northwestern having the higher seed they will host SCF next Friday in Maple, Wis.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Man with ‘extensive’ criminal history arrested again for auto theft
Northern News Now
Still on track for some to see snow
Car Crash
Aurora man severely injured in car v. electric bike crash
Essentia closes Hermantown urgent care services due to staffing shortages
Betty Bowman
Rochester doctor’s wife died from colchicine, Mayo Clinic responds

Latest News

City of Duluth logo
Indoor Athletics Venues Task Force Committee announced
Esko Volleyball moves on to 7AA Sectional Semifinals.
Prep Volleyball: MSHSL Section Quarterfinals feature multiple Northland teams advancing
Esko volleyball moves onto Section 7AA Semifinals
Division 5 WIAA Level 2 Playoffs: Northwestern defeats Stanley-Boyd