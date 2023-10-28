City crews to replace water valve on Garfield Ave. and Railroad Street on Saturday

By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - City of Duluth utility operations crews will be replacing a broken water valve at the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Railroad Street on Saturday, Oct. 28.

During the repair, water service will be turned off down Garfield Avenue just past Goodwill.

The timetable for the repair is unknown at this time, but water service is expected to be turned off from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Traffic will remain open in both directions on the Garfield Avenue peninsula during the repair, however, southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane.

The City would like to thank those affected for their patience during this time.

