Cal Warwas announces run for Minnesota House seat

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) - Iron Range native Cal Warwas has announced that he will run for the Minnesota House in District 07B.

District 078 is located in St. Louis County and includes the cities of Chisholm, Virginia, Mountain Iron, Eveleth, Aurora, Eveleth, Gilbert, Biwabik, and 33 townships.

Warwas was born in Virginia, Minn., and has lived in the Iron Range his whole life.

According to a campaign release, he will run as a Republican.

The release also addressed why he’s entering the race.

“As a lifelong Iron Ranger, I have a passion for seeing our people get opportunities to stay here and raise their families, and giving our kids hope for the future and a home on the Range. I’m deeply concerned about the hard-left turn our state politics have taken, leaving most rural Minnesotans without a voice, especially as it pertains to skyrocketing energy costs, parental and Second Amendment rights, and the increase of taxes and fees everywhere you look. In the 2023 legislative session, the DFL Trifecta, led by Twin Cities legislators, has advanced an agenda that is way out-of-step with Range values and priorities”, Warwas said.

He is a third-generation miner and has been a member of the United Steelworkers Association for 27 years.

In addition to his work at the U.S. Steel Minntac mine, Cal is serving his second term as a Supervisor for Clinton Township and is a Director for the Range Association of Municipalities and Schools (RAMS) Board.

He’s also been an active member of the St. Louis County Association of Townships, and the Minnesota Association of Townships (MAT), and represents the St. Louis County Association of Townships to the Arrowhead Regional Development Commission (ARDC).

Rep. Dave Lislegard (DFL) currently holds the seat for the Minnesota House District 07B.

