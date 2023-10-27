Trail by Trail: Bayfield, Warroad, Hoyt Lakes, Minnesota

Bayfield, WI- The Ashwabay Alliance has welcomed a new Executive Director. The alliance is a partnership between Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua and Mount Ashawbay Ski and Recreation Area. Gary Schalla has been chosen for the role. The goal of the new alliance is to elevate both the performing arts events and recreation opportunities in the area.

Warroad, MN-The Great Northern Connection Trail now connects the towns of Roseau and Warroad. It starts at the intersection of Highway 313 and Highway 11, next to the Marvin window plant. This is a Grant-In-Aid trail maintained by several clubs in the area. It follows an old rail bed and officially connects the communities and amenities in between. The 16-mile trail also allows riders to enjoy the Beltrami Island State forest.

Hoyt Lakes, MN- The Seven Beavers Trail Bridge over the St. Louis River was replaced this summer. Maintained by the Ranger Snowmobile and ATV Club the total project cost was over $220,000. Located near Hoyt Lakes the bridge links the Yukon Trail system to the East Range Trail System. The full loop connects the communities of Virginia, Giants Ridge, Lake Vermilion, Isabella, and the North Shore.

Minnesota- With Minnesota’s gun deer hunting season beginning the first weekend in November recreational use of off-highway vehicles will be restricted on state forest trails. These restrictions do not apply to state forest roads. Licensed hunters may still use these trails before legal shooting time, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and after legal shooting hours. It’s important to check with local clubs after restrictions end in mid-November to see if they keep trails closed until snowmobiling arrives.

