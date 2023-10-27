Snow showers may start the weekend for many towns

Northern News Now Evening Forecast 10/27/2023
By Dave Anderson and Hunter McCullough
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRIDAY EVENING/OVERNIGHT: A few scattered flurries will still be possible this afternoon and overnight with lows falling into the 20s and teens. Minimal snowfall accumulation is expected.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies persist with highs in the 30s. Lows will be in the 20s and teens with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

SUNDAY: A few scattered flurries will be possible with highs in the 30s. Lows once again fall into the 20s and teens with mostly cloudy skies.

MONDAY: The bulk of the day will be dry with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 30s. A chance for widespread light snow moves in overnight into Tuesday with lows in the 20s and teens. Some lake effect snow will be possible for areas along Lake Superior in Iron and Gogebic Counties and areas further east. This may linger into Wednesday, and it may be something to keep an eye on.

November will start cooler than normal.
