Rain and snow tapers down, calmer weather follows

Northern News Now 6:30am-7:00am - VOD morning forecast 10-27-23
By Tony Nargi
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:08 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRIDAY: Today will feature some early morning rain showers across the region with snow in north central Minnesota tapering down. Temperatures will fall throughout the day starting in the 40′s and dropping into the 30′s by the afternoon with some snow showers and flurries across northern Minnesota. Winds will be gusty out of the NW at 15-25 MPH. Overnight tonight skies become partly cloudy and get down to the 20′s across the region.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)
Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)
Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

SATURDAY: Tomorrow will feature mostly cloudy skies with some peaks of sunshine north of the Twin Ports. Winds will be noticeable out of the W at 10-20 MPH and some snow flurries are possible down toward Siren and Hayward. It will be cold with high temperatures in the 30′s across the region.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

SUNDAY: Sunday will be dry and partly cloudy with weaker winds out of the W at 5-15 MPH. Cold air remains in place with high’s in the low to mid 30′s across the Northland

NEXT WEEK: Next week will remain chilly with high’s in the 30′s Monday and Tuesday and the potential for some snow showers Monday night into Tuesday, with some Lake Effect snow showers possible on Tuesday.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Man with ‘extensive’ criminal history arrested again for auto theft
Northern News Now
Still on track for some to see snow
Essentia closes Hermantown urgent care services due to staffing shortages
Public meeting to discuss hospital mergers.
Minnesota Attorney General’s office hears public opinion ahead of Duluth hospital system mergers
Betty Bowman
Rochester doctor’s wife died from colchicine, Mayo Clinic responds

Latest News

Northern News Now Evening Forecast 10/27/2023
Northern News Now Evening Forecast 10/27/2023
Light snow is possible this weekend as temperatures cool
Snow showers may start the weekend for many towns
Northern News Now 6:30am-7:00am - VOD morning forecast 10-27-23
Northern News Now 6:30am-7:00am - VOD morning forecast 10-27-23
Northern News Now Evening Forecast 10/26/2023
Northern News Now Evening Forecast 10/26/2023