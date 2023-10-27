Rain and snow tapers down, calmer weather follows

FRIDAY: Today will feature some early morning rain showers across the region with snow in north central Minnesota tapering down. Temperatures will fall throughout the day starting in the 40′s and dropping into the 30′s by the afternoon with some snow showers and flurries across northern Minnesota. Winds will be gusty out of the NW at 15-25 MPH. Overnight tonight skies become partly cloudy and get down to the 20′s across the region.

SATURDAY: Tomorrow will feature mostly cloudy skies with some peaks of sunshine north of the Twin Ports. Winds will be noticeable out of the W at 10-20 MPH and some snow flurries are possible down toward Siren and Hayward. It will be cold with high temperatures in the 30′s across the region.

SUNDAY: Sunday will be dry and partly cloudy with weaker winds out of the W at 5-15 MPH. Cold air remains in place with high’s in the low to mid 30′s across the Northland

NEXT WEEK: Next week will remain chilly with high’s in the 30′s Monday and Tuesday and the potential for some snow showers Monday night into Tuesday, with some Lake Effect snow showers possible on Tuesday.

