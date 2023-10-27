MN breaks ground on new Emergency Operations Center

New Emergency Operations Center in Blaine, MN
New Emergency Operations Center in Blaine, MN(Quinn Gorham)
By Quinn Gorham
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLAINE, Minn. (GRAY) – Minnesota state leaders broke ground Thursday on a new Emergency Operations Center in the north metro.

Located in the city of Blaine, the new $41 million project was funded by capital investments in 2020 and 2023. The project has been in the works for years, only recently securing the funding needed to come together.

“The quest for a new state Emergency Operations Center has been underway since right after the tragic events of 9/11,” said Kristi Rollwagen, Director of Minnesota’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

When completed, the project will total 37,000 square feet and will be mission control for disaster management in the state.

“[Disasters] happen and to be prepared and to see all of the modern telecommunications that need to happen, all of the coordination that happens... You see it every year, as it operates,” said Governor Tim Walz.

The current facilities lie in downtown St. Paul, sharing space with an office building.

“It’s adjacent to high rises in high-traffic areas and has inadequate security in a leased space. It’s in a communications dead spot, situated over a parking ramp with direct entry from the street,” said Rollwagen.

The new facility will be equipped to withstand tornadoes, power surges, and lockdowns.

Walz said it was clear the old building needed an upgrade.

“After the pandemic and civil unrest in ‘20 and ‘21, it became very visceral, why we needed this,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Man with ‘extensive’ criminal history arrested again for auto theft
Northern News Now
Still on track for some to see snow
Essentia closes Hermantown urgent care services due to staffing shortages
Public meeting to discuss hospital mergers.
Minnesota Attorney General’s office hears public opinion ahead of Duluth hospital system mergers
Betty Bowman
Rochester doctor’s wife died from colchicine, Mayo Clinic responds

Latest News

Light snow is possible this weekend as temperatures cool
Snow showers may start the weekend for many towns
Lanae Rhoads of Mix Cosmetiques gave Northern News Now Today's Mitchell Zimmermann a spooky...
Duluth makeup artist shared Halloween look tips ahead of holiday
Duluth’s Damiano Center hosts event to connect people in need with resources
Damiano Center accepting new guests for their outreach event.
Duluth’s Damiano Center hosts event to connect people in need with resources
Mix Cosmetiques is hosting a few Halloween makeup workshops just in time for the spooky holiday.
Duluth makeup artist shared Halloween look tips ahead of holiday