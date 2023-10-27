Meet the Duluth City Council District 5 candidates

By Natalie Hoepner
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluthians will get to vote for mayor, several school board seats, and also city councilors on November 7.

Janet Kennedy and Ginka Tarnowski are running for the Duluth City Council District 5 seat. District 5 covers the western portion of the city from Denfeld to the Fond du Lac neighborhood.

Kennedy currently holds the seat and is the council president.

“I have the time, I have the understanding and the expertise,” Kennedy said. “All of that really makes a difference on how we’re building our policies that are going to positively impact our community in Western Duluth.”

As a councilor, Kennedy has focused on community impact development. She’s said improving housing, childcare access, athletic venues, and roads are all on her agenda.

“I don’t just do housing; I don’t just do economics; I don’t just do roads; I don’t just do unhoused needle cleanups; I do all of it,” Kennedy said.

Ginka Tarnowski has never run for city council before, but she grew up in Duluth. Tarnowski graduated from Denfeld High School and St. Scholastica, majoring in social work. She said she’s always been interested in policy and felt like now is the moment to serve on the council.

“I wanted to run because it’s time for me to run, and I want good representation and I know I can represent the district well,” Tarnowski said. “I want to present really good constituent services.”

Tarnowski said focusing on infrastructure is her biggest priority, making sure housing is accessible and small businesses can thrive in Western Duluth.

“There is a housing shortage and the code,” Tarnowski said. “The UDC needs to be modernized and needs to be useful or adaptable toward people who want to build, or people who want to remodel.”

