Meet the candidates for Duluth City Council District 4

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Election Day is two weeks away, with the mayor and six city council spots up for grabs including the District 4 seat.

The City Council Fourth District race has two candidates on the ballot: Howie Hanson and Tara Swenson. They are hoping to serve the neighborhoods that include the airport, Duluth Heights and Lincoln Park.

Hanson served on the city council before and said his background sets him apart.

“Experience really matters, especially with the potential of six new city councilors being seated on a nine member council,” Hanson said. “Experience is really important.”

Hanson said he has stayed active during his time off from the council, saying he is a “community builder.” If elected, Hanson wants to focus on taxes and funding sports facilities like the Piedmont Heights Community Center.

“We can see some reinvestment here to further enhance the ability of this club to do good work for the youth and the adults in the Piedmont Heights neighborhood,” Hanson said.

Tara Swenson has lived in Duluth for 13 years, working in a variety of human resource roles for the city.

“I don’t feel like my voice is represented, and I think we do need some more moderate voices coming to our council,” Swenson said. “I also think that you need some moms on there with young kids in our community.”

Swenson wants to keep Duluth safe for her family and community, by focusing on safety in parks and the overall community. She says one of her main priorities will be the city’s roads. She said the snow removal this past winter made her want to run for city council.

“That was frustrating to me as a parent because I couldn’t get my kids to school and that really had a trickle effect into a lot of different issues,” Swenson said. “It’s not just the roads not plowed, and it’s not safe.”

Both candidates said interacting with community members in their district is a main priority.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 7th, but early and absentee voting has already begun.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.