Experts offer advice for successful Minnesota deer season opener

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Starting next weekend, hunters all over Minnesota will head to the woods for firearm deer season opener.

The sport is an important outdoor activity for many.

However, for businesses that cater to hunters, it’s also an important financial opportunity.

“For these next three weeks, it’s going to be my busiest time, and then after all that’s over, it’s my chance for a break,” said John Chalstrom, owner of Chalstrom’s in Duluth.

Chalstom offers deer processing at his bait and tackle shop and archery range in Duluth.

He said based on the numbers he’s seen for Minnesota’s archery season, which is already underway, this year’s firearm opener could be big, but it may require patience.

“I would definitely get up there and sit for four or five hours stretches,” Chalstrom said.

According to Chalstrom, due to the harsh winter, many deer didn’t survive in the northern part of our area.

“I would say the further north and the bigger the woods you get into, the tougher it’s probably going to be,” Chalstrom said.

He recommends heading to rural areas south of Island Lake.

That is advice echoed by the Minnesota DNR.

“Deer are more abundant in the southern parts of the northeast region. Hunters will have the most success by scouting before the season and targeting areas with a mix of forest and open fields,” said Lindsey Shartell, Northeast Wildlife Manager for Minnesota DNR.

In addition to offering guidance to hunters, the DNR is also tasked with monitoring for Chronic Wasting Disease.

According to Shartell, our region will have two areas with strict testing requirements.

One is near Grand Rapids and the other is north of Brainerd.

“In these deer permit areas, there will be mandatory testing for Chronic Wasting Disease required for deer harvested during the opening weekend,” Shartell said.

Minnesota’s firearm opener kicks off Saturday, November 4, and lasts for several weeks depending on what firearm you’re using.

Wisconsin’s season begins November 18, and Michigan’s starts November 15.

